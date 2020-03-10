You are the owner of this article.
UPDATED STORY: Police investigate shots fired call in Decatur; no evidence found
UPDATED STORY: Police investigate shots fired call in Decatur; no evidence found

DECATUR — Police who responded to multiple calls of shots fired on West Wood Street did not find evidence of a shooting. 

Officers were in the 800 block of West Wood Street as of 9:30 p.m. Sgt. Dan Wise of the Decatur Police Department said two people reported hearing shots fired in the area, but officers did not find evidence to prove that. 

"If it happened, we can’t necessarily prove it one way or the other," he said.  

Anyone with additional information can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

