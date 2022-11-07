Use of police deadly force justified in Decatur man's death

DECATUR — The Macon County State’s Attorney has ruled that the use of deadly force was justified by Decatur Police officers and a Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot to death an armed suspect who had opened fire on them first.

Scott Rueter announced the results Monday of his review into the Oct. 12 death of Jamontey O. Neal, 32, who had pulled a gun after his vehicle was stopped by police in the early morning hours.

Two Decatur Police Officers were shot and wounded in the exchange of close-range gunfire with Neal.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel also released a statement saying that his own review of the shooting had also concluded that all three Decatur officers who returned fire were “legally justified in their use of deadly force.”

This story will be updated.