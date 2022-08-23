 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Utah man charged with trying to lure Shelby County girl into sex

SHELBYVILLE — A Utah man is facing a 33-count indictment after prosecutors in Shelby County accuse him of trying to lure a local minor girl into a sexual relationship.

Carlo Oberg, 22, is charged with solicitation to meet a child, luring of a minor and four counts of the sexual exploitation of a child. Additional counts include traveling to meet a child, three counts of grooming and 23 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Shelby County charges were filed Aug. 11 and Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Oberg would be extradited. A check of jail records in Tooele County, Utah, showed the defendant is being held in custody there and also faces charges in that county of the sexual abuse of a minor, rape, and forcible sodomy.

Kroncke said Oberg is accused of making contact with a minor child in Shelby County from June of 2021 through February of 2022 with the aim of performing sex acts with her. He also sent the child intimate photographs of himself, Kroncke alleges.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

