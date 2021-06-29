Vaccination clinic planned for Wednesday at Macon County Health Department

The walk-in clinic is for patients ages 12 years and older. A photo ID or insurance card is recommended. The patient must return to the MCHD on July 21 for second dose.

A parent or legal guardian must be present with the minor. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian will bring the child, the Permission/Proxy Form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian. The form must be brought to the clinic. The form can be found at https://bit.ly/3vWaxzO.