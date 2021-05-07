Vaccine clinics without appointments available in Decatur

DECATUR — HSHS Medical Group in Decatur will be hosting drive-thru COVID vaccine clinics without an appointment next week from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, May 11 through 14, at 5285 E. Maryland St., Suite A, in Decatur.

Appointments can also be schedule from 1 to 4 pm. Tuesday through Friday.

Vaccines are available for those 18 years and older who live or work in Macon County.

To make an appointment by phone, call 1-844-216-4707.

The patient portal is free to make an appointment online. To create an HSHS MyChart account, visit www.hshsmyhealthrecord.com.

PHOTOS: Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport

