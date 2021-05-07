 Skip to main content
Vaccine clinics without appointments available in Decatur
Expanding vaccine access

With demand beginning to wane, Pritzker also announced Thursday that the state would begin to allow doctor's offices to provide COVID-19 vaccines to patients. Over 1,000 offices have already signed up with IDPH to provide the vaccines, with more likely to join in the days and weeks to come.

"We have the vaccine, all we need are the doctors," Pritzker said. "This is about making it as easy as possible for those who have not yet gotten vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19. For some, that's a matter of comfort. They'd rather get a vaccine from a doctor that they know and trust."

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of IDPH, said that the department is now focusing on how to get shots into the arms of those who haven't yet received their first dose, as daily vaccination numbers start to wane.

"We know that when it comes to our health, the person that we tend to trust most is our own personal physician," Ezike said.

Ezike noted that logistical challenges may impact how many offices provide the vaccine early on. For instance, the process for signing up through Illinois' I-CARE (Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange) system takes a week or two before the first shots can be given. In addition, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require cold storage that may not be readily available in many doctor's offices.

"We're working with that," Ezike said. "We're going to work with hospitals and health care organizations to identify ways in which smaller doctor's offices can work with one another and share the doses so that even a provider that only administers a dozen or two-dozen doses a week can still have access to this valuable resource."

DECATUR — HSHS Medical Group in Decatur will be hosting drive-thru COVID vaccine clinics without an appointment next week from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, May 11 through 14, at 5285 E. Maryland St., Suite A, in Decatur.

Appointments can also be schedule from 1 to 4 pm. Tuesday through Friday.

Vaccines are available for those 18 years and older who live or work in Macon County.

To make an appointment by phone, call 1-844-216-4707.

The patient portal is free to make an appointment online. To create an HSHS MyChart account, visit www.hshsmyhealthrecord.com.

Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine, Department of Health Policy, Professor of Medicine joins Cheddar to discuss President Biden's new vaccine goals.

PHOTOS: Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Decatur Airport

