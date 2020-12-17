Vaccine doses sent to 77 hospitals statewide, Illinois’ first 109,000 doses received this week

The vaccine, developed by the drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech, was granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week. The first vaccines were administered to frontline health care workers in Illinois on Monday.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike also provided an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA regarding the number of doses that are available in the multidose Pfizer vials.

She said states were initially given guidance that each vaccine vial contained five doses that could be administered to five individuals.

“At this time, given the public health emergency, the FDA is advising that it's acceptable to use every full dose that can be obtained from this vial and from what people have seen here in Illinois, and across other states, a sixth dose can be extracted from that vial, and in some cases even a seventh dose,” she said.

However, she said, any remaining vaccine that is in the vial that does not equal a full dose cannot be combined with remnants from other vials.

“We don't want to waste any vaccine, but it's also critical that we make sure that every individual receives a full, safe and effective dose of vaccine,” she said.