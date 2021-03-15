Vaccines coming to Shelby, Moultrie counties as part of new Illinois pilot program

SPRINGFIELD — Seeking to expand vaccine access in rural areas, the state is launching a pilot program that will bring a series of mobile clinics to area communities this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office announced Monday.
The mobile clinics will be run by the Illinois National Guard with assistance with local health departments. They will have the capability to administer up to 1,000 doses per day.
The clinics will use the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will allow vaccinations to happen quicker and negate the need to coordinate a second appointment.
“Our state-supported mass vaccination sites are open to residents of every county, but the rural vaccination pilot program takes availability one step further by bringing the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine directly into regions that have historically had less easy access to healthcare," Pritzker said.
The program began Monday with 1,000 doses administered at the Fayette County Health Department in Vandalia.
On Wednesday and Thursday, 1,600 shots will be administered at the Lake Shelbyville USACE Dam West Recreation Area, 1989 Illinois Route 16. Only 6.73% of county residents have been fully vaccinated thus far.
On Saturday, 800 shots will be available in Moultrie County, but the site has not yet been determined. Just over 10% of county residents have been fully vaccinated.
On Monday, March 22, 700 doses will be administered in Clay County at the Oil Belt Christian Service Camp, 555 Park Road, Flora. So far, 11.46% of county residents have been fully vaccinated.
Appointments are available to county residents only and must be made through the local health departments.
There are now more than 900 vaccination locations across the state.
The state has also launched a hotline to help assist people in setting up vaccination appointments. It is available seven-days-a-week from 6 a.m. to midnight. The number is 1-833-621-1284.