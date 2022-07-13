Vandalia Correctional Center declared safe from job cuts

VANDALIA — City leaders in Vandalia on Wednesday welcomed the release of a “memorandum” from the Illinois Department of Corrections telling staff at the Vandalia Correctional Center that their jobs and the facility are safe from closure and consolidation.

The memo comes in the wake of rumors and fears about the fate of the prison, with the Department of Corrections telling lawmakers as recently as February that plans to downsize Vandalia were moving forward.

But now, according to the memo from Department Director Rob Jeffreys, they are not. And Vandalia Mayor Ricky Gottman was left breathing a sigh of relief.

Announcing in a statement that he was “quite pleased at the news,” Gottman thanked Gov. J.B. Pritzker and “all others who have been working hard behind the scenes towards a solution to this matter.”

And he added: “In a phone meeting with the governor’s office and representatives of IDOC last Thursday, July 7, I felt good about where this matter was heading. The attached memorandum from the Department of Corrections was a result of that call.”

In the memo, Jeffreys states: “Vandalia Correctional Center is NOT closing, nor was it being considered for closure.”

He said the department had been looking at consolidation of some buildings at Vandalia to newer facilities on the same site. But he emphasized that no buildings were to have been demolished and “The plan WOULD NOT have resulted in layoffs or geographical transfers.

“At this time, we have decided to hold off on the consolidation/conversion at Vandalia. If it is decided in the future to revisit this plan, we will notify AFSCME Council 31 and continue discussions.”

Jeffreys said the IDOC needs to reevaluate how it operates its prisons statewide in the wake of a relatively low male inmate population, currently down to 27,823. He said that number is likely to stay low in the wake of “recent sentencing reforms.”

Vandalia’s inmate total had shrank to a low of 301 in February when consolidation was being discussed and now stands at 458.