Vandalia meth dealer facing prison sentence

VANDALIA — A 45-year-old Vandalia methamphetamine dealer is now facing the prospect of a long prison sentence, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois.

Shane Hans appeared in federal court on July 21 and pleaded guilty to one charge of meth distribution, one count of possession of the drug with intent to distribute and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The news release said Hans is due to be sentenced Nov. 17 and the maximum penalty is 20 years in federal prison.

He was arrested in 2021 and admitted he had 15 grams of meth in his home in May of that year and, in July, he had sold 14 grams of the drug from his residence.

His case was investigated in a joint operation by the FBI Springfield Office and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

