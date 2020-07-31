Variety of factors determine how businesses must respond to positive coronavirus finding

Employees who don't work the same shift or were not in close contact with an employee who tests positive do not necessarily have to self-quarantine or be tested, Wade said. For example, if they only met in passing as one was leaving and the other arriving, or if the business is large enough that employees in one department have limited or no contact with those in other departments, exposure is unlikely.

In cases where an employee might have exposed co-workers, contact tracing is used and that has to be handled carefully to avoid violating privacy laws.

“When we find out someone is positive (for the virus) and they disclose where they work, we notify the employer that the person can't work, and ask about close contacts,” said Carol Carlton, a registered nurse and director of clinical nursing services with the health department. “They disclose those, and then we also go ahead and call the employer to give them a heads up that an employee has tested positive in their facility.”