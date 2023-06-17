DECATUR — A commercial structure fire at 720 N. Edward St. on Saturday morning originated inside a vehicle that was being serviced inside the business, the Decatur Fire Department announced.
The department was dispatched to the location around 9 a.m. Saturday. The first arriving engines discovered a fire had erupted through the roof of the single-story building, the department said in a news release.
The business and building owner said all employees had safely evacuated the building, the fire department reported.
Most of the fire was quickly extinguished. The roof was significantly damaged and many small fires still smoldered in the roofing material even after the primary blaze had been extinguished, according to the department's report.
The fire was accidental, the department declared after an investigation.