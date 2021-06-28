 Skip to main content
Vehicles vandalized on same Decatur street, police report

DECATUR — Police are investigating after three vehicles were vandalized while parked in the 3800 and 3900 block of Camelot Circle in Decatur 

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur police said the vehicles were damaged with long scratches in the paint, possibly done with a key or some other sharp object.

The damage was inflicted sometime between 12 a.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

