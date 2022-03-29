Vehicular hijackings are Crime of the Week in Decatur

DECATUR — Detectives investigating three armed vehicular hijackings in Decatur are appealing for the public’s help in solving them.

The incidents happened between March 18 and March 20 and are the subject of this week’s Crime of the Week spotlight by Decatur police. All of the victims were driving Dodge Charger model vehicles.

The first hijacking occurred at 10:19 p.m. on March 18 in the 3800 block of Camelot Circle. The vehicle was taken but found abandoned, and wrecked, minutes later in the 1400 block of East Mound Road.

The second hijacking happened at 7:20 p.m. March 20 in the 3700 block of North Moundford Road. Police said the hijackers gave up their attempt to take the car, perhaps unable to drive it because it had a manual transmission.

Police said the third hijacking happened at 10:03 p.m. the same night on Pershing Road near the intersection with North Monroe Street. The vehicle was taken and the suspects got away in it after a lengthy police chase.

Masked suspects in each of the incidents ranged from two men to three or four.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Callers do not have to give their names and cash rewards of $500 or more are paid for information that leads to an arrest.

