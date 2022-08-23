Victim discovers pawned items were stolen from him, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man who gave a friend a ride to a pawn shop later found out the items being pawned had been stolen from him, police report.

A sworn affidavit said the 28-year-old victim only discovered something was wrong later, after visiting the pawn store, when the friend then asked to borrow his cell phone and disappeared inside a supermarket. The affidavit said the victim did not see him again and, after searching for him, returned to his car and discovered his electronic games system, a controller, and three games were missing from the cargo area of his vehicle.

The total value of the items, along with the stolen phone, added up to more than $2,200, police report.

The goods were stolen May 27 and, later that day, police said they found the games system, controller and games had all been sold at the pawn shop. There was no trace of the missing phone.

Decatur Police Officer Timothy Wisniewski, who signed the affidavit, said police located the 26-year-old suspect Aug. 6 and arrested him on a preliminary charge of theft.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the man remained in custody, with bail set at $30,000, requiring him to post a bond of $3,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.