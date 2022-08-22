 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim in Decatur travel trailer fire identified

DECATUR — The victim in a fatal travel trailer fire in Decatur was identified Monday as Cory J. Ballinger, 49.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Ballinger was found in the burned out remains of a trailer which was parked in the 1400 block of North 27th Street and discovered engulfed in flames about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

“Mr. Ballinger resides in this trailer. He was with friends on the evening of Saturday, August 20 and the early morning hours of Sunday,” said Day in a statement.

“He reportedly retired for the night to his trailer and was last seen shortly before 2 a.m. in the trailer.”

Day said an autopsy was scheduled to be conducted Monday afternoon and the fire and fatality remain under investigation by his office and the office of the State Fire Marshal. An inquest is pending.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

