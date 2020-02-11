VIDEO: Cerro Gordo house fire that took 5 hours to put out under investigation

CERRO GORDO — The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal spent Tuesday investigating what caused a massive house fire in Cerro Gordo.

Crews were dispatched to 208 W. Carter St. at 7:15 p.m. Monday after a passerby called to report flames consuming the northeast part of the house, said Cerro Gordo fire Capt. Michael Powell.

The fire had been going for about 10 minutes by the time crews arrive. Flames eventually spread across the attic, Powell said. No one was inside.

Crews from 15 fire departments, including Cerro Gordo, Argenta, Hammond, Lovington, Cisco and Long Creek, were on scene for five hours.

The 2,370-square-foot, two-story house has five bedrooms and a basement, according to a real estate listing.

