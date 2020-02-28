You are the owner of this article.
VIDEO: Crews battling house fire on Edward Street in Decatur
breaking top story

VIDEO: Crews battling house fire on Edward Street in Decatur

Edward Street fire

The Decatur Fire Department responds to a fire in the 900 block of North Edward Street. 

 CHRIS COATES, HERALD & REVIEW

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

DECATUR — Crews are at the scene of a house fire near the intersection of King and Edward streets in Decatur. 

Edward Street is blocked to traffic as firefighters continue to work at the scene. Flames could be seen coming from the roof shortly before 8 p.m., and firefighters were using a ladder to hose down the top of the structure in the 900 block of North Edward Street.

Smoke could be seen as far as downtown Decatur. 

People were gathered watching the efforts, and smoke could be smelled throughout the downtown area. 

Information about possible injuries and the cause of the fire was not immediately available, as crews are actively working the scene. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

