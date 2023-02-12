DECATUR — A dispute over a video game ended with two Decatur men and a woman being arrested on preliminary charges of armed robbery, police report.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the incident happened Friday evening at an apartment in the 4700 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

He said the 24-year-old victim was visiting the address when trouble over the game flared and the man said he was robbed at gunpoint. The suspects arrested were two men aged 23 and 19 and a 24-year-old woman who possessed the gun.

“And it turned out the victim himself had a bunch of warrants, and so he got taken to jail, too,” added Carroll.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand