VIDEO: Watch crews battle house fire in Cerro Gordo

CERRO GORDO — Fire crews from numerous areas battled a house fire Monday evening in Cerro Gordo. 

The fire was in a house in the 200 block of West Carter Street, between Adams and Washington streets. 

Emergency vehicles blocked surrounding streets as flames poured out of the two-story home. Embers were sent into the air as the fire consumed the building.

Crews from fire departments in Cerro Gordo, Argenta, Hammond, Lovington, Cisco and Long Creek were at the scene. 

A real estate listing for the home has five bedrooms and measures 2,370 square feet. Piatt County property records listed the owner as Hunley Properties, of Altamont, Illinois. 

