View the latest breakdown of Macon County COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Macon County to 15,756 since the start of the pandemic.

The county’s total number of deaths is at 246 since the pandemic began, and there are currently 12 residents hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The health department and the Illinois Department of Public Health also announced Friday that there have been 484 variant COVID-19 cases in Macon County.

The most prevalent are the Delta variants with 237 cases. There also have been 143 cases of the Alpha variant, 87 cases of the Gamma variants, seven cases of the Epsilon variants, four cases of the Beta variant, three cases of the Mu variant, two cases of the B.1.2 variant and one case of the B.1 variant.

Of cases where gender is known, 55 percent are female and 45 percent are male; 74.3 percent are white, 21.7 percent are Black, less than 1 percent are Asian and 3.4 percent are a mix of other races.

Of the 246 deaths reported, 45.5 percent have been female, 54.5 percent male, 85 percent white and 14.2 percent Black.

Seventy-nine deaths were people in their 80s, 67 were in there 70s, 36 in their 90s, 31 in their 60s, 20 in their 50s and five or fewer in the other age groups. None of the deaths have been people younger than 30.

