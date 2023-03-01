DECATUR — Robert L. Moore Jr., a resident of public housing in Decatur, is accused of spitting on a security officer, spitting at a neighbor and knocking a hole in a wall during a burst of violence in the corridor outside his apartment home.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said trouble flared on the evening of Jan. 1 after a 35-year-old female neighbor of the man had knocked on his door and asked him to stop beating on their shared apartment wall.

“(She) advised that Moore stepped out of his apartment and stood within a foot of her and yelled ‘I’ll beat your (expletive),’” said Officer Jacob Throneburg who signed the affidavit.

“(She) feared she was going to be battered so went to walk away back to her apartment. Moore spit toward her as she was walking away but did not hit her.”

Throneburg said police then reviewed security video which showed what happened next. “After he spit at (the neighbor) he could be seen slapping his left hand violently against the apartment hallway wall,” added Throneburg.

“Officers observed the wall to be damaged with a hand-sized hole in the wall.”

It was then two security officers had made their way up to the sixth floor to confront the 44-year-old Moore. One of the security officers, aged 41, said they found Moore “acting erratic and yelling obscenities, according to the affidavit.

That was when Moore is accused of approaching the second security officer, standing within a foot of the 31-year-old man, and spitting in his face.

Throneburg said Moore was still being belligerent when officers arrived and, asked to identify himself, replied “(expletive) your identification.” He kept on refusing to say who he was but was soon identified through a check of police records.

He is pleading not guilty to charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault and a further charge of criminal damage. A judge found probable cause to try him at a preliminary hearing Jan. 25 and Moore is due back in court for a pretrial hearing March 23.

A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed he remained in custody in “disciplinary segregation” with bail set at $10,000, requiring him to post a bond of $1,000 to be released. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $30,000.

If he does bond out, Moore is ordered to have no contact with either the neighbor he spat at or the security guard he spat on.

