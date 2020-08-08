Virus positivity rate up again; Macon County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The rolling seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Illinois continues to tick upward, hitting 4.1 percent Friday — its highest mark since June 11.

There were 2,084 new confirmed cases of the virus reported Friday among 46,869 test results recorded over the previous 24 hours. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 4.4 percent across the state.

Locally, Macon County reported 29 news cases, Moultrie County reported one new case and Shelby County reported two new cases.

On the same day Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he would be filing an emergency rule to allow for fines of businesses flouting masking or capacity guidelines, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced there were 13 counties, including Coles, at a warning level for COVID-19 transmission.