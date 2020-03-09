Virus worries won't stop basketball finals in Peoria, IHSA says; Roanoke, Fieldcrest teams play Tuesday

NORMAL — Boys basketball finals will go on as planned this weekend in Peoria despite ongoing concerns with coronavirus, authorities said Monday.
The Class 1A and 2A state finals are at Carver Arena in Peoria.
"The coronavirus is, and will likely remain, a topical discussion item for the foreseeable future for those in education,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “As a result, the IHSA recently convened its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to provide guidance to our member schools on education and prevention. We have no plans to suspend or alter any IHSA winter State Series tournaments at this juncture, and will work with local health departments in the event any changes are recommended. We will also continue to work with medical experts to get our member schools the most up-to-date information, and best practices, in order to keep their students safe."
Roanoke-Benson will face Chicago Fenger High School in the Class 1A super-sectional on Tuesday in Normal for the right to advance to state. Also, Fieldcrest plays Timothy Christian in the Class 2A DeKalb super-sectional Tuesday.
The Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale is still scheduled to go on March 20 and 21 at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, said Ruthie Roth, sale executive secretary.
"We're going to take every measure to control the situation," she said Monday. "We're going to have lots of hand sanitizer on hand."
Elsewhere in McLean County, authorities are keeping a watchful eye on events and transportation as cases of the virus continues to grow worldwide.
Authorities announced Sunday that an Amtrak train may have carried an infected passenger between Chicago and St. Louis, a Bloomington couple waited out a quarantine aboard a cruise ship off the California coast, and state health leaders identified a new case unrelated to the state's previously identified six cases.
The train, Lincoln Service 303, makes stops in Joliet, Dwight, Pontiac, Normal, Lincoln and Springfield. The rail carrier said it had taken the train out of service for cleaning and was disinfecting its stations in Chicago and St. Louis.
Meanwhile, in St. Louis, authorities closed two schools after family members of the passenger attended a school function against medical advice.
Managers at the Normal train station referred questions to corporate headquarters, and Amtrak released a statement indicating the company is looking into the matter.
“At Amtrak, safety is our top priority. We have received notification from St. Louis County, Mo. that an individual who traveled on Amtrak train 303 (Chicago – St. Louis) on March 4, 2020, has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus,” the statement read. “We are working in close contact with public health and emergency management teams to have the best available information to be able to share with our customers and employees who might be affected.
“Amtrak is notifying passengers and employees who may have been on the same train, and as a precaution, we have taken the train out of service for comprehensive cleaning and disinfection, and are also working to do a thorough disinfection of the Chicago and St. Louis stations.”
Advice from Central Illinois health professionals in a Sunday Pantagraph story is not to panic.
"The best thing that you can do for yourself and your community is to wash your hands, stay vigilant and don't panic," said Dr. James Nevin, chief medical officer for Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka.
If you feel ill, stay home and call your doctor. The elderly, those with compromised immune systems and small children should be especially vigilant.
You have free articles remaining.
Cruise ship
The Bloomington couple's cruise ship vacation was extended after 21 people on board tested positive for COVID-19.
Barbara May and her husband, Jordan, are among the 3,553 people aboard the Grand Princess for what was originally scheduled for a two-week journey from San Francisco to Hawaii. However, the trip was interrupted on its return leg Wednesday when officials learned that a 71-year-old California man who had traveled on the ship last month died of the disease last week.
Following guidelines from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control, all guests were asked to stay in their staterooms while test results on 45 crew members and guests are pending, officials announced. Guests are receiving meal deliveries in their staterooms by room service, and additional television and movie options have been added to in-room programming. Guests from 54 different countries have also been provided complimentary internet service to stay in contact with their family and loved ones.
A hospitalized Chicago man in his 60s is believed to be Illinois' first community transmission case of COVID-19.
The man, in serious condition, had not traveled recently. His case marked the seventh overall in Illinois.
The first six cases, including two married couples, involved people who'd traveled, including a a special education assistant at a Chicago high school. Health officials said students, staff, and visitors to Jacqueline B. Vaughn Occupational High School were being asked to stay home out of precaution. No other cases linked to the school have been announced.
Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400. Most cases have been mild, and more than half of those infected have recovered.
Last week, State Farm, Country Financial and Rivian all announced a variety of travel restrictions for its employees and increased hygiene protocols.
Spring break is coming and the coronavirus is spreading. Here’s what to know before you go.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Prevention actions for #COVID19 include:— CDC (@CDCgov) March 8, 2020
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• If you are sick call your medical provider before seeking medical care.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.https://t.co/isBYfXNv5A.