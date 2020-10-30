Visitors restricted from entering Decatur hospitals amid spiking COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital, have suspended visitors for inpatient care effective Saturday, Oct. 31, due to the high number of COVID-19 cases throughout Central Illinois.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Macon County currently has the fifth-highest rate of COVID-19 in the state.

Visitors for inpatients will also be suspended at HSHS St. John’s Hospital and Memorial Medical Center beginning Monday, Nov. 2.

“COVID-19 is spreading throughout our community. Many people may have COVID-19, and could be contagious before they are showing symptoms,” said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, chief medical officer of Memorial Health System. “Our mission is to improve the health of the people and communities we serve, and this policy will allow us to do that.”

