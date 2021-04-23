Walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled in Macon County

DECATUR — Walk-in clinics for the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been set at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.

Clinics are open to anyone age 16 or older who lives or works in Macon County. If age 16 or 17, a parent or guardian must also be present. If 18 or older, bring a photo I.D. and insurance card, if possible.

Wednesday, April 28, 1 to 3:15 p.m. — Must be able to return May 19 for second dose.

Wednesday, May 5, 1 to 3:15 p.m. — Must be able to return May 26 for second dose.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

You should not attend either clinic if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.