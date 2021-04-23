 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled in Macon County
0 comments
alert top story

Walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled in Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Walk-in clinics for the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been set at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.

Clinics are open to anyone age 16 or older who lives or works in Macon County. If age 16 or 17, a parent or guardian must also be present. If 18 or older, bring a photo I.D. and insurance card, if possible.

  • Wednesday, April 28, 1 to 3:15 p.m. — Must be able to return May 19 for second dose.
  • Wednesday, May 5, 1 to 3:15 p.m. — Must be able to return May 26 for second dose.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Watch now: Sally the Clown encourages others to get COVID vaccine during Decatur shot appointment

You should not attend either clinic if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Body cam video of Charleston officer rescuing person from fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News