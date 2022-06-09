Want to know who's in the Macon County Jail? Get the app

DECATUR — Got some doubts about your daughter’s boyfriend?

Worried about that strange new neighbor across the street?

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has the app for you: in fact, it’s the sheriff’s office very own new smartphone app now available in your app store under the heading “Macon Sheriff IL.”

It’s free and one of its prominent features is allowing users instant access, with a few finger taps, to the latest list of who is currently housed in the Macon County Jail. Or has been housed there in the past.

“People want to do a background check, they can pull the information up,” said Macon County Sheriff Jim Root.

And he said the fast new app will even make life easier for his deputies working patrol who need to call up a picture of a current or former jail inmate.

“They could do it before but they had to go through a web browser, and there were a lot more steps to it,” explained Root. “Now it will be relatively easy out in the field from a phone.”

The new app comes loaded with lots more features, too. It enables the sheriff’s office to forward warnings and information about pressing issues like weather events or traffic chaos. And it allows for instant communication of alerts, with pictures, of suspects law enforcement is looking for or needs to warn about if some fugitive is on the loose in your neighborhood.

And it doesn’t stop there. There is a resource map helping you find local amenities and a community calendar listing upcoming events. There is also a link that takes users to the sex offender database maintained by the State Police as an easy way to dig deeper on those background checks.

Root said that is useful but he’s got some upgrades in the works that will be even better for sex offender background checks. “We're in the process of working on something that will be better and where there is more information available,” he added.

Root said the process for creating the app was begun by his predecessor, Sheriff Tony Brown, and he built on that work and did some fine-tuning to make sure the app delivered what police wanted.

He said the use of apps like this is cropping up in sheriff departments all over the country. “It’s a means to be able to connect to people in the community and get information to the public,” he added.

