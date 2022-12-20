Warming centers offered in Decatur

Decatur Civic Center

1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza, Decatur

Mon-Fri 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oasis Day Center

243 W. Cerro Gordo St., Decatur

7 days week/365 days a year

They will do their best to remain open during this weather event. EMA will monitor status and update.

Good Samaritan Inn

920 N. Union St., Decatur

Hot Meals daily 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 7 days a week

They will do their best to remain open during this weather event. EMA will monitor status & update

Salvation Army

137 S. Church St., Decatur

Men's overnight shelter, 30 "cold cots". Available through April dependent upon weather. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., breakfast 6 a.m., closes at 7 a.m. for the day.

217-428-4672

Carriage House, Women’s Emergency Shelter

16 available beds

Call first 217-422-2790

Old Kings Orchard Community Center

815 N. Church St., Decatur

8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The list may be updated as the weather progresses.