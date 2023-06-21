DECATUR — As his anguished family erupted in wailing tears and cries of “it’s not fair”, Jackie G. Deberry was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday for firing a “warning shot” that ended up killing a Decatur man.

The 47-year-old defendant had originally faced a charge of first degree murder in the July 24 death of Tiebryis R. May, 22, who was shot in a Decatur pool hall being used for illegal dice games.

That charge was reduced to involuntary manslaughter — a Class 3 felony — in a plea deal negotiated by Deberry’s defense attorney, Chris Amero.

Sworn affidavits filed by Decatur police said Deberry had come to the aid of his 29-year-old cousin, injured and on crutches after a motorcycle accident, who had got into a dispute with May.

The cousin and the victim had both been armed with handguns and May ended up holding both weapons as the two men grappled with each other. But then May dropped his own gun and witnesses described him then using the other weapon to try and shoot the cousin, but the gun malfunctioned and didn’t fire.

May then retreated to the door while Deberry grabbed the other fallen weapon and was pointing it at May. He told Decatur police detectives, and insisted again in Macon County Circuit Court, that he didn’t want to shoot May but was terrified May was going to shoot him or his cousin.

He said May kept messing with the handgun he was holding, trying to get it to work. “So I asked him to leave, ‘Please, just go, don’t shoot the gun,’ but he wouldn’t go,” said Deberry, breaking down in sobs. “He tried to raise it (the gun) up and that is when I shot the warning shot and I looked and saw him turn around and run out the door.”

The bullet had plowed into the door frame (Deberry said he was aiming wide) but a fragment sheared off on impact and inflicted the fatal wound. May would die later in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

“I didn’t know what else to do; I just tried to shoot a warning shot to scare him away. I didn’t want to shoot him,” Deberry told Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

Amero, pleading for a non-custodial sentence, said his client was on parole for a drug dealing conviction at the time of the offense but had no real history of violent crime.

He said Deberry had been placed in an impossible situation with no easy way out. Amero said the prosecution had talked of wanting to send a message with Deberry’s punishment, but asked the judge: “What message are we sending? You have to take a bullet to the face otherwise you are going to prison?”

Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Shaw had recommended the eight year sentence, insisting Deberry was old enough to know better than to walk into an illegal dice game while on parole.

“He doesn’t say ‘Hey, you know what, I’ve got some things to lose here and maybe I should walk the straight and narrow for a little bit of time,'” Shaw added. “He put himself in a bad situation.”

The judge said he had to agree. “I think probation would clearly deprecate the seriousness of you putting yourself in this position, as well as the gravity of the charges and the fact that somebody is dead in this situation,” he told Deberry.

