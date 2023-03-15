DECATUR — An arrest warrant describes the final moments of a Decatur man’s life after police say he was shot to death in a gun battle with Anthony C. Webster.

The violence on the morning of Feb. 9 out in the roadway in the 900 block of East Main Street cost the life of Terrance S. Mitchell, 29. And it also resulted in the wounding of a 70-year-old woman police said was hit by a stray bullet while inside her home.

The warrant quotes an eye-witness who said the victim and a man later identified as Webster got into a physical confrontation but the warrant does not specify why.

The witness said Webster reached for a gun and Mitchell then pulled out his own firearm. “...At which time he (Mitchell) began pistol-whipping the suspect with his firearm,” according to the warrant, which was requested by Decatur Police Officer Scott Marquis.

“(The witness) advised the suspect had begun to fire his weapon at Mitchell and that Mitchell returned fire at the suspect. (The witness) advised during this exchange of gunfire that Mitchell’s firearm malfunctioned. (The witness) said Mitchell began to flee from the suspect… The suspect pursued a fleeing Mitchell and continued to fire at Mitchell.”

Marquis said officers reviewed surveillance footage which captured the confrontation and showed Mitchell being gunned down as Webster fired at him from a distance estimated at “two to five feet.”

Mitchell had been rushed to Decatur Memorial Hospital where he later died from five gunshot wounds to the head, neck and chest.

Webster appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court where he waived a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him. He then entered not guilty pleas to three alternate counts of murder. He also denied four charges of being an armed habitual criminal and four charges of being a felon who possessed and used a firearm.

Court records show he has several felony convictions and was sentenced to two years in prison in 2014 after pleading guilty to the aggravated resisting of a peace officer.

Judge Lindsey Shelton scheduled the murder case for a pretrial hearing May 4 and assigned it to the trial list of Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith. Webster remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1.5 million, requiring him to post a bond of $150,000 to be freed.

