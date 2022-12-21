Warrensburg husband pleads not guilty to murdering his wife

DECATUR — Speaking in a barely audible voice, Jeffrey L. Lourash told a judge Wednesday he was willing to waive a hearing to test the evidence against him that he shot his wife to death in their Warrensburg home.

Lourash, 57, appeared before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton while represented by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders. “It’s going to be a waiver and a plea of not guilty today,” said Sanders.

Lourash faces three alternate counts of murder after Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said he shot dead 41-year-old Tabita Lourash on the evening of Nov. 23.

Macon County Sheriff’s Office reports said he then sustained severe injuries after turning the gun on himself while the couple’s terrified children, aged 17, 15, 13 and 11, fled the house through second story windows and ran to neighbors for safety and help.

Police reports from the time said they found Tabita Lourash with multiple gunshot wounds in the kitchen area of her home; deputies immediately attempted “life-saving measures but were unsuccessful,” according to a statement from sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Scott Flannery.

Police said Lourash had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and was later arrested in his bed at a hospital in Springfield and booked on murder charges.

Deputies and Macon County Jail staff had taken turns watching him around the clock until Lourash had recovered enough to be transferred to the jail. He made his first appearance in court Dec. 15 when he told Shelton that he didn’t have the funds to hire a lawyer.

Facing Lourash at Wednesday’s hearing, Shelton asked him if he was sure he wanted to waive a preliminary hearing: “You understand you do have the right to have a preliminary hearing where the state will be required to prove by probable cause that you committed the offense as charged in the information here?” Shelton said.

“And are you knowingly and voluntarily waiving your right to a preliminary hearing at this time?” Lourash assured her that is what he wanted to do. Sanders said she was assigning public defender Susan Moorehead to represent Lourash and Rueter said the case will be prosecuted by Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Christina Mullison.

Shelton set the case on the trial calendar of Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Feb. 2. Lourash remains in the custody of the jail with bail set at $10 million, requiring him to post a bond of $1 million to be released.

