DECATUR — Sara M. Gudenrath, who claimed she was being bullied and responded by stabbing a woman in the neck with a knife, was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday.

The 27-year-old defendant had been facing a charge of attempted murder for the Jan. 4 attack at a house in Warrensburg. But Gudenrath, who suffers from mental health problems and drug addiction, had taken a plea deal that saw the more serious charge dropped while she admitted to committing aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney David Perry told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler that the 36-year-old victim in the case had wanted to see Gudenrath serve more time. But he said she also “understood why we are resolving this case in the way we are.”

A sworn affidavit from Warrensburg Police Chief Greg Wheeler said he found the victim with stab wounds to her neck, back and right leg at a home in the 200 block of West Warren Street. He said the victim had trouble breathing and held clothing against the neck wound while terrified she was “going to bleed out if she moved.”

Deputies from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office had meanwhile found Gudenrath slumped behind a shed in the 200 block of West Main Street. She had fled the scene after overdosing on drugs but was revived when deputies gave her a dose of Narcan; she was later treated at a hospital.

Wheeler said witnesses described the violence erupting after the victim accused Gudenrath of stealing from her while Gudenrath told police she had finally struck back after being repeatedly attacked and bullied.

Court documents said the defendant pulled the knife and pursued the fleeing victim while witnesses pleaded for the victim’s life. Gudenrath was quoted as having replied: “This (expletive) was going to die and I am not going to jail.”

Judge Jeffrey Geisler, who had previously consulted with Perry and defense attorney Caleb Brown before agreeing to the plea agreement, asked Gudenrath if she understood her punishment. “Yes, your honor,” she replied.

The judge repeatedly made sure she knew what she was agreeing to and double checked with her attorney: “Your client has had some mental health issues, do you agree with that?” Brown said that he did, and told the judge she realized the significance of her guilty plea.

“I have met with her over the course of several months in the county jail and she has been off the controlled substances for a while and I do believe she is of sound mind and capable of making decisions here today,” Brown added.

Passing sentence, Geisler also recommended Gudenrath for drug treatment while she is incarcerated.

“I do think it is a fair resolution of your case,” he said of the seven year imprisonment.

