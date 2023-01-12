Warrensburg mom shot to death protecting her kids, coroner's jury hears

DECATUR — The brave last stand of an armed Warrensburg mom shot to death by her drunk husband while trying to protect her children was outlined in chilling detail Thursday for jurors at a coroner’s inquest.

Tabitha M. Lourash, 41, suffered 11 gunshot wounds and died in the kitchen of her home on North Durfee Street in the early hours of Nov. 23. Fifty-seven-year-old Jeffrey L. Lourash, who police say later tried to kill himself, is now jailed and denies three alternate counts of murder.

The jurors, who returned a verdict of homicide, were told by police that Tabitha Lourash had screamed for her 17-year-old son to flee upstairs, where her other frightened children aged 15, 13 and 11 were gathering, as she was approached downstairs by her armed and irate husband.

Detective Cody Woods with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, giving evidence, said of the children: “They jump out the second story windows as they hear the gunshots being fired.”

Woods said a 9mm handgun found near Tabitha M. Lourash's bullet-riddled body showed she had managed to get off one shot herself before dying. She was pronounced dead at 2:37 a.m. and an autopsy would show she had suffered 11 wounds; eight bullets were recovered from her body.

Woods said her husband had been found near the front door lying next to his own handgun. He said Jeffrey Lourash had not been hit by his wife’s single shot but had instead shot himself, the bullet ripping up through his chin and out his nose but missing his brain. He was later treated in the hospital under police guard and is now held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $10 million.

Woods said police have a clear idea of how the homicide happened because Tabitha Lourash had the presence of mind to activate her phone, which was kept in a leather pouch on her hip. There is no video but an audio soundtrack records the confrontation that ended in her violent death.

“And in the audio, Mr. Lourash can be heard saying ‘Are they coming to get me?’ referring to the sheriff’s office coming,” said Woods. “And Tabitha says ‘Yes, they are’. And Mr. Lourash says twice ‘It’s over, it’s over’ and Mrs. Lourash can be heard saying ‘Don’t do this, Jeffrey, don’t do this Jeffrey’ and then the shots ring out.”

Woods explained that police had already been rushing to the family home before the homicide took place. He said Tabitha Lourash had earlier called 911 and told dispatchers her husband had punched their 17-year-old son.

“We were told Mr. Lourash was intoxicated and they had an argument about their younger son, I believe he is 13, having a girlfriend,” Woods told the jurors.

“They got into an argument about Mr. Lourash not having a say in what is going on with the kids and then he was saying she was cheating on him, which escalated the argument into Mr. Lourash retrieving a firearm and shooting Mrs. Lourash.”

Several Lourash family members sat in silence listening to the harrowing last moments of their loved one. When Coroner Michael E. Day asked if they had any questions, they said they did not. But Tabitha Lourash’s mother, Julie Weaver, told the jurors: “I think it’s just cruel; she was a loving, caring mom and she didn’t do anything.”

Jeffrey Lourash is due to appear in Macon County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 2.

