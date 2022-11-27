Warrensburg rallies to help shooting victim's family; investigation continues

WARRENSBURG — As family and friends rallied to raise money to help the family of Warrensburg shooting victim Tabitha M. Lourash, the investigation into the circumstances leading up to her death continued Sunday.

Lourash, 41, had been found in her North Durfee Street home Wednesday evening after police responded to reports of gunfire.

Police had also discovered a critically injured 57-year-old man at the scene who was listed as “barely responsive” after having suffered “a gunshot wound.”

A short initial information release from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office on the day Lourash’s body was found described the man’s wound as "apparently self-inflicted" and said he was the “sole suspect” in the case and was “in custody for murder.”

Speaking to the Herald & Review Sunday, Sheriff Jim Root said the reference to being in custody for murder was a “miswrite.” He added: “We have made no arrests and that is all I can go into about that.” Root said the man’s medical condition was improving and detectives from the sheriff’s office were busy working the case.

Asked if the arrest situation was likely to change any time soon, Root replied: “Really, since it’s only been four or five days (since the shooting), I need to sit down with my investigations staff and see where we are at on it Monday.

“I need to see everything we have and confer with the state’s attorney’s office before we can move forward.”

Asked if his office was treating the death of Lourash as a homicide, Root would only say, “it’s still an ongoing investigation.”

A post on the Village of Warrensburg Facebook page said an account has been set up at Buena Vista National Bank in Warrensburg in the wake of the shooting.

“The ‘Lourash Family Assistance’ fund will accept donations to assist the four children impacted by this weeks’ tragedy,” said a posting on the Facebook page.

“There will be four locations accepting donations: those will be the Village Hall, Buena Vista Bank, Warrensburg Café and all 121 Coffee Run locations.”

Kirk Riley, the village president, in a separate post said local firm Game Time Graphix had designed “Warrensburg Strong” clothing in support of the Lourash family, and proceeds from the sale of shirts and hoodies will be donated to help them. Call 217-840-5197 for details.