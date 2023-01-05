Warrensburg woman booked on attempted murder charge

WARRENSBURG — Sara M. Gudenrath, who claims she was defending herself, is jailed on a preliminary charge of attempted murder after police say she left a Warrensburg woman in critical condition by inflicting multiple stab wounds.

A sworn affidavit said the stabbing happened Wednesday night at a house in the 200 block of West Warren Street.

Warrensburg Police Chief Greg Wheeler said he found the 36-year-old victim in an upstairs bedroom trying to keep pressure on a puncture wound to the neck and another wound to her right leg; she had also been stabbed in the back along her spine.

Wheeler described the woman as having trouble breathing and “very scared… worried she was going to bleed out if she moved.”

The chief said paramedics arrived and began emergency treatment and he could see the neck wound was “close to major blood vessels.” The victim was rushed to Decatur Memorial Hospital.

“I was notified that (her) condition had become critical and that she was now intubated and going into surgery,” Wheeler added.

Meanwhile, Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies searching the area found the 27-year-old Gudenrath less than a block away slumped behind a shed and “unresponsive” after suffering an apparent drug overdose. Wheeler said she was given a shot of Narcan and taken for treatment to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital where she was later arrested after recovery and booked into the Macon County Jail at 2:54 a.m. Thursday.

Police spoke to the stabbing victim’s 42-year-old boyfriend who said she had been stabbed after catching Gudenrath stealing their belongings. A 36-year-old woman is then quoted as telling police she witnessed the stabbing and said she had pleaded for the victim’s life.

Interviewed at hospital, however, Gudenrath told police she was the real victim. Her relationship with the stabbed woman and living arrangements were not explained in the affidavit, but Gudenrath is quoted as saying she had grown afraid of the victim and had been previously hit by her “when nobody else was around.”

She said on the night of the stabbing she had been punched, kicked, choked and knocked down to the floor. “She stated she tried to crawl away but (the victim) put her foot on her back,” the affidavit said.

“Sara stated (the victim) was choking her again and she started seeing white. Sara stated she got the knife from the floor and stabbed at (the victim) and was not sure if she even stabbed her. She just wanted to get (the victim) off of her.” She then got up and ran but “her head was hurting and she passed out behind a shed.”

Gudenrath was booked on preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She remained in custody Thursday night with bail set at $200,000, requiring her to post a bond of $20,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand