WATCH LIVE: Macon County officials discuss Fair Havens Senior Living facility

DECATUR — Representatives of the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team are holding a press conference to discuss Fair Havens Senior Living facility in Decatur.
The team is made up of government and health officials who have been working to update the public with the most recent developments in Macon County. They held a press conference over the weekend to announce confirmed COVID-19 cases at Fair Havens, where the majority of the county's cases have been confirmed.
They are meeting again today in the board room at the Macon County Building, 141 S. Main St.
Macon County officials reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, following several days of larger increases.
The number of cases now stands at 43, with 32 of those associated with Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave. Three Macon County residents who lived at the facility have died: two men in their 80s and a woman in her 70s. Two of those deaths were confirmed Monday night.
