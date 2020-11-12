 Skip to main content
Watch now: 1 death, 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday in Macon County
MCHD Nov 12 deaths
MACON COUNTY— Health officials say a Macon County resident in his 80s with COVID-19 has died.

The Macon County Health Department reported the death brings the county total to 82 since the pandemic began. Additionally, 40 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the county on Thursday, making the county total number of positive cases 4,834.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker also warned Thursday that he may again put in place some form of a "mandatory" stay-at home order, the farthest-reaching restriction to curb the spread of COVID-19 he's used to date.

Illinois state universities brace for ‘almost inevitable’ budget cuts ‘because there’s just nothing left'

"If things don't take a turn in the coming days, we will quickly reach the point when some form of a mandatory stay-at-home order is all that will be left," Pritzker said at a coronavirus briefing in Chicago on Thursday. "With every fiber of my being, I do not want us to get there. But right now, that seems like where we are heading."

The state Department of Public Health on Thursday announced an additional 12,702 newly confirmed and probable cases and an additional 43 deaths of people with COVID-19. The new and probable cases set yet another record for a daily high, and the average number of new cases over the past week now stands at 11,625.

MCHD Nov 12 graph

The number of people with COVID-19 in Illinois who were in the hospital as of Wednesday night, 5,258, was higher than at any point during the first surge of infections in the spring.

"We never saw that number in wave one," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "This is an all-time high, and I am telling you that number is only going to increase based on the number of cases that we've identified for the last several weeks."

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this story. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

