Watch now: 1 death, 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday in Macon County

The state Department of Public Health on Thursday announced an additional 12,702 newly confirmed and probable cases and an additional 43 deaths of people with COVID-19. The new and probable cases set yet another record for a daily high, and the average number of new cases over the past week now stands at 11,625.

The number of people with COVID-19 in Illinois who were in the hospital as of Wednesday night, 5,258, was higher than at any point during the first surge of infections in the spring.

"We never saw that number in wave one," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "This is an all-time high, and I am telling you that number is only going to increase based on the number of cases that we've identified for the last several weeks."

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this story.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

