Watch now: 1 death, 59 new cases reported Tuesday in Macon County COVID update
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

Watch now: 1 death, 59 new cases reported Tuesday in Macon County COVID update

DECATUR — Health officials said Tuesday that a Macon County resident in his 90s has passed away from COVID-19.

The Macon County Health Department said the passing brings the total number of COVID-related deaths to 144.

Additionally, the Tuesday report included 59 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the number of positive cases to 7,140 since the pandemic began. 

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that the state’s COVID-19 case positivity rate fell below 10% for the first time in a month.

IDPH said 7,910 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease out of 95,825 tests performed, for a single-day positivity rate of 8.3%. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate dropped to 9.9%, the lowest rate recorded since Nov. 6.

That raised the total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began over the 800,000 mark, to 804,174 out of more than 11.2 million tests performed.

IDPH also reported 145 additional deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois to 13,487.

As of late Monday night, 5,199 Illinoisans were reported hospitalized with the disease, including 1,071 patients in intensive care units and 626 of those patients on ventilators.

While the number of people hospitalized has been falling in recent weeks, there has been an increase in people hospitalized for other conditions, which meant that, as of Monday night, only 25% of all staffed hospital beds in the state were available.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949.

