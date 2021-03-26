Watch now: 11 new COVID cases reported Friday in Macon County

DECATUR — Health officials on Friday reported 11 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.
The Macon County Health Department said the new cases brings the county total to 9,818 since the pandemic began. There have been 184 COVID-related deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 3,002 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.
To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,232,900 cases, including 21,203 deaths.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Fairview Park bikini tree through the years
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter