Watch now: 11 new COVID cases reported Friday in Macon County

DECATUR — Health officials on Friday reported 11 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department said the new cases brings the county total to 9,818 since the pandemic began. There have been 184 COVID-related deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 3,002 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,232,900 cases, including 21,203 deaths.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Fairview Park bikini tree through the years

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.