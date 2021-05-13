 Skip to main content
Watch now: 14 new Macon County COVID cases announced
breaking top story

Watch now: 14 new Macon County COVID cases announced

  • Updated
COVID-19
Six Flags Great America will offer 50,000 free tickets to parks in Gurnee and Rockford to newly vaccinated Illinois residents.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began to 10,760, with 17 people currently hospitalized and a total of 195 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,918 newly confirmed and probable cases COVID-19 in the state, including 35 additional deaths.

COVID-19 Graphs

Macon County COVID-19 statistics for May 13, 2021

As of Thursday, more than 4.6 million Illinoisans – or 36.5% of the state’s population – were fully vaccinated, with 10.1 million doses administered statewide. Almost 58% of the state’s age 16-and-over population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state.

But the vaccination pace has slowed, with about 76,082 vaccine doses administered on average daily over the previous seven days. That’s down from a peak of over 130,000 daily in mid-April.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news conference at the Gurnee Six Flags Great America location that incentives such as free tickets could nudge more Illinoisans toward taking the vaccine.

Fauci finally says vaccinated Americans don't need masks outside

“I think that there are people who, hearing that there's an incentive knowing that it's easy to get vaccinated at a place like this or somewhere near where you live,” Pritzker said. “There are an awful lot of people out there that just haven't had time or they haven't had a, you know, that extra little push to go get it done”

The state is sending Illinois National Guard mobile vaccination teams to the Gurnee location on June 5 and 6, and the teams will return if turnout is high. Six Flags will announce additional details in the coming weeks, according to the governor’s office. As well, “a significant portion” of the tickets will be distributed through local health departments, with more information forthcoming on a “county-by-county basis.”

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report. 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

