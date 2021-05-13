Watch now: 14 new Macon County COVID cases announced

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began to 10,760, with 17 people currently hospitalized and a total of 195 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,918 newly confirmed and probable cases COVID-19 in the state, including 35 additional deaths.

As of Thursday, more than 4.6 million Illinoisans – or 36.5% of the state’s population – were fully vaccinated, with 10.1 million doses administered statewide. Almost 58% of the state’s age 16-and-over population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state.

But the vaccination pace has slowed, with about 76,082 vaccine doses administered on average daily over the previous seven days. That’s down from a peak of over 130,000 daily in mid-April.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news conference at the Gurnee Six Flags Great America location that incentives such as free tickets could nudge more Illinoisans toward taking the vaccine.