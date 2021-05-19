 Skip to main content
Watch now: 15 COVID cases reported in Macon County
COVID-19
Provided photo

CDC Recommends Continued Mask-Use in Kindergarten Through Grade 12 Schools. On Saturday, the C.D.C. announced that schools in the United States should continue enforcing COVID-19 safety measures through the end of the 2020-2021 school year. This includes physical distancing and the use of face masks among students, staff and teachers. All schools should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing, CDC, via guidance. C.D.C. Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky told ‘Fox News Sunday’ that school guidance would be updated over the summer. We need to update our school guidance, child care guidance, travel guidance — we have a lot of work that we need to do … We are actively working on that now, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky. The agency’s latest guidance came on the heels of their sudden announcement that vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks indoors. . The announcement confused many parents, as there has yet to be a COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children under 12.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began to 10,828, with 13 people currently hospitalized and a total of 197 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,633 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 28 additional deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week altered its mask guidelines, saying it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to skip face coverings and social distancing in virtually all situations. The CDC guidelines say all people should still wear masks in crowded indoor locations such as airplanes, buses, hospitals and prisons. 

Busch Stadium will return to full capacity starting June 14, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday.

5 things to know about the need for ongoing COVID testing

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

