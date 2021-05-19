Watch now: 15 COVID cases reported in Macon County

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began to 10,828, with 13 people currently hospitalized and a total of 197 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,633 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 28 additional deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week altered its mask guidelines, saying it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to skip face coverings and social distancing in virtually all situations. The CDC guidelines say all people should still wear masks in crowded indoor locations such as airplanes, buses, hospitals and prisons.

Busch Stadium will return to full capacity starting June 14, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday.