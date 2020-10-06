Watch now: 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Macon County, health officials report

Many gyms across the country are starting to reopen. Here are some tips to stay safe in gyms during the global pandemic.

DECATUR — Macon County health officials reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in a Tuesday statement.

The Macon County Health Department says a total of 1,768 positive cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,100 have recovered, 614 are isolating at home, seven are hospitalized and 47 have died.

State health officials reported Tuesday that 1,617 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over the previous 24 hours out of 49,513 tests performed, making for a single-day positivity rate of 3.3%. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate held steady at 3.4 percent. There have now been 305,011 cases of the disease in Illinois since the pandemic began.

