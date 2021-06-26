Watch now: 19 Central Illinois counties under tornado watch

BLOOMINGTON — A tornado watch is in effect for McLean County and 18 other Central Illinois counties until 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch stretches through most of Central Illinois, covering Christian, De Witt, Logan, Macon, Mason, Menard, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford counties.

It also is in place for East and West Central Illinois, including Cass, Champaign, Douglas, Morgan, Moultrie, Piatt, Scott and Vermilion counties.

The storm could produce 0.75-inch hail and winds up to 60 mph, the NWS said. People should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

McLean County is also under a flood warning until 2:15 p.m. Saturday and a flash flood watch is in place until 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop again Saturday and move through the area this afternoon and evening. Another 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall across the area.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

