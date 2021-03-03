WATCH NOW: 2 Decatur Memorial Hospital pharmacists fired after one took COVID-19 vaccines home to family, inappropriately mixed doses, emails show

Watch now: University of Illinois saliva-based COVID-19 test gets FDA emergency use authorization A lab at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur was among the first in the Shield Illinois network to become operational.

The CDC said there was no need for the people who may have received pooled doses to get their first doses again, as long as they received the correct size dose the first time, according to an email from the Illinois Department of Public Health’s general counsel to the hospital system’s general counsel. Those people could still receive their second doses on time, the CDC said, according to the emails.

Two pharmacists were fired, according to a Jan. 27 email from Anna Evans, senior vice president and general counsel at Memorial Health System. The emails did not name the pharmacists.

The hospital system reported the incidents to the local health department, the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which regulates pharmacists’ licenses.

The hospital system did not issue a news release or statement about the incidents at the time, with Evans saying in a January email to the state health department that “the public was not impacted so it is our opinion this is not needed.”

Generally, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation can take action against a pharmacist’s license including probation, suspension or revocation, said Garth Reynolds, executive director of the Illinois Pharmacists Association.