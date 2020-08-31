Watch now: 2 Macon County students test positive for COVID-19, Coles County reports 21st death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A second-grade student at Lutheran School Association and a student at Futures Unlimited have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Monday.

LSA secondary Principal Allison Nolen said the student has been home since Thursday and tested positive on Monday.

The school is cleaned thoroughly daily and students wear masks.

"We verified that no student or staff member had close contact with the positive case," Nolen said. "We alerted all families from that classroom and school-wide that we have a case and encouraged them to make the decision about whether or not to send their students. The rooms are all cleaned and sanitized each evening and again on Fridays so we feel confident there. We are constantly revisiting how to keep the kids and staff safe and will continue to do so. And we will pray that our student and his family stays healthy and that no one else is affected."

Brian Plummer, director of Futures, said the student there felt fine and had no fever on Aug. 17-18, the first two days of school, but when he felt ill on Aug. 19, he stayed home from school and was tested for COVID. On Aug. 24, the results came back positive. The student is now symptom-free and has been released to return to school.