Watch now: 2 Macon County students test positive for COVID-19, Coles County reports 21st death

DECATUR — A second-grade student at Lutheran School Association and a student at Futures Unlimited have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Monday.
LSA secondary Principal Allison Nolen said the student has been home since Thursday and tested positive on Monday.
The school is cleaned thoroughly daily and students wear masks.
"We verified that no student or staff member had close contact with the positive case," Nolen said. "We alerted all families from that classroom and school-wide that we have a case and encouraged them to make the decision about whether or not to send their students. The rooms are all cleaned and sanitized each evening and again on Fridays so we feel confident there. We are constantly revisiting how to keep the kids and staff safe and will continue to do so. And we will pray that our student and his family stays healthy and that no one else is affected."
Brian Plummer, director of Futures, said the student there felt fine and had no fever on Aug. 17-18, the first two days of school, but when he felt ill on Aug. 19, he stayed home from school and was tested for COVID. On Aug. 24, the results came back positive. The student is now symptom-free and has been released to return to school.
Plummer consulted the Macon County Health Department and Decatur Public Schools' buildings and grounds department, and because the building is deep-cleaned and disinfected daily, and students wear masks, no further measures needed to be taken, he said.
"Everybody is wearing masks,using hand sanitizers, the teachers are wiping down desks between classes, the halls are one direction only and, knock on wood, we're 11 days into the quarter and attendance is OK," Plummer said.
On Monday, Macon County health officials reported 32 new cases of coronavirus since Saturday. There were nine cases reported Monday, 12 cases on Sunday and 11 cases on Saturday, according to a news release from the Joint Crisis Communication Team.
To date, there have been 947 confirmed cases. Of those, 619 have been released from isolation, 292 are isolating at home, nine are hospitalized and 27 have died.
Coles County reported its 21st coronavirus-related death on Monday, as well as 20 new cases. Shelby County reported 10 new cases on Monday.
Despite increases noted across the region, including Shelby reaching warning status, the positivity rate in Region 6 is 1.6 percent. Region 6 includes Macon, Shelby and Coles counties, among others.
Meanwhile the positivity rate in Regions 4 and 7 of the state’s reopening plan either remained roughly flat or increased as of Aug. 28 despite added restrictions.
Region 7, which contains Kankakee and Will counties, saw its positivity rate increase to 8.8 percent as of Friday after new restrictions took effect last Wednesday. In Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the Missouri border, the positivity rate was 10.4 percent as of Friday after nearly two weeks of restrictions.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said more restrictions can come this week if the positivity rate in the area does not decrease.
To date there are now 8,026 virus-related deaths recorded in the state and 235,023 cases of the virus confirmed since the pandemic began. The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the recovery rate is 95 percent for individuals who are at least 42 days removed from a positive COVID diagnosis.
More than 4 million tests have been conducted in the state.
Photos of the past: 32 images from the Herald & Review archives
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.