 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: 2-vehicle accident slows traffic during morning rush in Mount Zion
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: 2-vehicle accident slows traffic during morning rush in Mount Zion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION — A two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Mount Zion caused some disruption of the early morning commute.

Mount Zion accident

A downed traffic signal blocks the sidewalk at Illinois 121 and Spitler Park Drive in Mount Zion as firefighters tend to one of two vehicles involved in a Tuesday morning accident.

The accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois 121 and Spitler Park Drive, Police Chief Adam Skundberg said.

One vehicle came to rest in the intersection while the second vehicle stuck a traffic signal and came to rest on the box that controls the lights in the northeast corner of the intersection. Temporary stop signs were erected until the lights are repaired.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Mount Zion accident

Mount Zion firefighters tend to a vehicle that came to rest Tuesday morning in the intersection of Illinois 121 and Spitler Park Drive in Mount Zion. The second vehicle, pictured left involved in the collision came to rest atop the box that controls the traffic signals in the intersection.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Skundberg said. The accident remains under investigation.

 25 photos of Mount Zion people and places from our archives

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Burial procession for Lt. Eugene Lasco in Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News