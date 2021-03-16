Watch now: 2-vehicle accident slows traffic during morning rush in Mount Zion

MOUNT ZION — A two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Mount Zion caused some disruption of the early morning commute.

The accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois 121 and Spitler Park Drive, Police Chief Adam Skundberg said.

One vehicle came to rest in the intersection while the second vehicle stuck a traffic signal and came to rest on the box that controls the lights in the northeast corner of the intersection. Temporary stop signs were erected until the lights are repaired.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Skundberg said. The accident remains under investigation.

