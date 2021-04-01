 Skip to main content
Watch now: 20 new COVID cases reported Thursday in Macon County
Watch now: 20 new COVID cases reported Thursday in Macon County

The state reported 3,526 new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the highest one-day total since Feb. 5.

DECATUR — Health officials on Thursday reported 20 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department says the new cases brings the county's total positive cases to 9,914 since the pandemic began. Of those, 9,525 have been released from isolation, 192 remain in isolation, 12 are hospitalized and 185 have died.

That drove the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate to 3.5 percent, a high since Feb. 3, as more than 96,000 test results were reported over the previous 24 hours. Another 25 COVID-19-positive Illinoisans were reported to have died over the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 21,326 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations continued to trend upward as well, with 1,411 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, including 304 intensive care unit beds and 121 ventilators.

Vaccinations continue to increase, but the vast majority of Illinoisans have still not been completely vaccinated. As of Thursday, 17.3% of the state’s population, or over 2.2 million people, were fully vaccinated. More than 5.9 million doses have been administered of the more than 7.5 million doses that have been distributed to providers.

 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

