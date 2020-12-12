Watch now: 23 new COVID cases, 1 death reported Friday in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say a Shelby County man in his 70s has died of COVID-19.
The Shelby County Health Department on Friday reported the death along with announcing 23 newly-confirmed cases, bringing the county total to 1,534 positive cases since the pandemic began.
New cases included 14 residents, ages ranging from 11 to 76, presenting mild symptoms, as well as a 52-year-old and 65-year-old showing moderate symptoms, according to department officials.
The department says the cases regarding a 61-year-old and 47-year-old are under investigation and a 58-year-old and 37-year-old are asymptomatic.
As of Friday afternoon, state metrics showed a total of 832,951 positive cases and 14,050 COVID-related deaths have been recorded in Illinois sine the pandemic began, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll surpassed 14,000 on Friday as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 190 additional deaths in people from their 20s to over 100 years of age.
The state also reported 9,420 new or confirmed cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 832,951 cases with 14,050 deaths among more than 11.5 million test results reported. There were 104,448 results reported Friday for a one-day positivity rate of 9.1 percent.
The state’s seven-day rolling average case positivity rate decreased to 9.4 percent on Friday, the fourth straight day of decreases.
Hospitalizations remained about level with 5,141 people hospitalized for the disease as of Thursday night, including 1,081 in intensive care unit beds. That left about 24.8 percent of total hospital beds available statewide and 18.7 percent of ICU beds.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker praised a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel’s decision to recommend approval of a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer. He said he expects quick official approval from the FDA.
“Historically, the FDA rules in the direction of these panels. And in this case with months of data indicating that this vaccine is safe, and thus far, 95 percent effective, the FDA’s decision is all but imminent,” he said. “Our own review panel is poised to review all available FDA data, and based on all information to date the team is optimistic that this vaccine can safely move forward.”
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
