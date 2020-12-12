Watch now: 23 new COVID cases, 1 death reported Friday in Shelby County

The state’s seven-day rolling average case positivity rate decreased to 9.4 percent on Friday, the fourth straight day of decreases.

Hospitalizations remained about level with 5,141 people hospitalized for the disease as of Thursday night, including 1,081 in intensive care unit beds. That left about 24.8 percent of total hospital beds available statewide and 18.7 percent of ICU beds.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker praised a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel’s decision to recommend approval of a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer. He said he expects quick official approval from the FDA.

“Historically, the FDA rules in the direction of these panels. And in this case with months of data indicating that this vaccine is safe, and thus far, 95 percent effective, the FDA’s decision is all but imminent,” he said. “Our own review panel is poised to review all available FDA data, and based on all information to date the team is optimistic that this vaccine can safely move forward.”

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.

