Watch now: 2nd dose of Moderna vaccine available in Macon County

DECATUR — Residents in Macon County who have received their first Moderna vaccine dose can receive their second this week.

The Macon County Health Department on Wednesday said plenty of appointment slots are available for those due for a second dose.

Anyone who hasn't spoken with a MCHD official about getting a second dose vaccination can call (217) 718-6205 or contact them online through the health department's Facebook page and website.

The department also said anyone scheduled to receive their second dose on Friday can call the same number to be scheduled Thursday instead.

