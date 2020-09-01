 Skip to main content
Watch now: 2nd Moultrie County resident has died from COVID-19
alert

Watch now: 2nd Moultrie County resident has died from COVID-19

SULLIVAN — Moultrie County officials on Tuesday announced the second death of a resident from coronavirus.

The death of the male resident in his 80s comes less than a week after the county reported its first death, a male resident in his 70s.

To date, 165 Moultrie County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Moultrie County Health Department said in a release.

As the number of cases increase, health department officials are advising individuals and businesses to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the county by practicing social distancing, wearing a mask and washing their hands.

