Watch now: 2nd Moultrie County resident has died from COVID-19

SULLIVAN — Moultrie County officials on Tuesday announced the second death of a resident from coronavirus.
The death of the male resident in his 80s comes less than a week after the county reported its first death, a male resident in his 70s.
To date, 165 Moultrie County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Moultrie County Health Department said in a release.
As the number of cases increase, health department officials are advising individuals and businesses to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the county by practicing social distancing, wearing a mask and washing their hands.
