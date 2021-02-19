 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: 3 Macon County Jail detainees test positive for COVID-19
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: 3 Macon County Jail detainees test positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Officials with the Macon County Jail say three detainees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office discovered a female detainee had tested positive on Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health, which prompted others in the housing unit to be tested, according to a Friday morning statement.

Macon County COVID resources

This led to two more detainees testing positive, the sheriff's office said. Regardless of symptomatic or asymptomatic signs, all other detainees in the housing unit are in the process of getting tested. Results will be shared once available, jail officials say. 

The sheriff's office in the statement said any females that have left the jail since Feb. 13 are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 and to contact their local health department for possible exposure guidance. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jail officials say precautions were taken in March 2020 by the building getting refitted with negative pressure air flow systems to limit circulated air around the facility. 

The three positive tests are the first cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the statement said. 

The jail has a capacity of 425 inmates.

Statewide, correctional facilities have had several COVID outbreaks since the pandemic started. The Chicago Tribune said estimated 10,500 state correctional facility inmates and 4,000 workers have tested positive.

PHOTOS from the Progress City COVID-19 vaccine drive-through clinic

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal train derailment leads to chaotic morning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News