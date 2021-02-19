Watch now: 3 Macon County Jail detainees test positive for COVID-19

DECATUR — Officials with the Macon County Jail say three detainees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office discovered a female detainee had tested positive on Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health, which prompted others in the housing unit to be tested, according to a Friday morning statement.
This led to two more detainees testing positive, the sheriff's office said. Regardless of symptomatic or asymptomatic signs, all other detainees in the housing unit are in the process of getting tested. Results will be shared once available, jail officials say.
The sheriff's office in the statement said any females that have left the jail since Feb. 13 are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 and to contact their local health department for possible exposure guidance.
Jail officials say precautions were taken in March 2020 by the building getting refitted with negative pressure air flow systems to limit circulated air around the facility.
The three positive tests are the first cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the statement said.
Statewide, correctional facilities have had several COVID outbreaks since the pandemic started. The Chicago Tribune said estimated 10,500 state correctional facility inmates and 4,000 workers have tested positive.
PHOTOS from the Progress City COVID-19 vaccine drive-through clinic
gallery vaccine clinic 1 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 2 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 3 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 4 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 5 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 6 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 7 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 8 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 9 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 10 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 11 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 12 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 13 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 14 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 15 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 16 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 17 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 18 012221.JPG
gallery vaccine clinic 19 012221.JPG
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten